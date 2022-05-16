CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$79.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCL.B. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.13.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$59.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$53.36 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The stock has a market cap of C$10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90.

In other news, Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$68,856. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total transaction of C$245,742.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,495,228.69.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

