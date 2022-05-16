Scotiabank Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$21.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

CIX stock opened at C$14.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. CI Financial has a one year low of C$13.90 and a one year high of C$30.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

