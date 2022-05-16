Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$162.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$154.74.

TSE:CNR opened at C$142.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$158.86. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$171.48. The stock has a market cap of C$98.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total transaction of C$2,382,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,198,326.24. Also, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Insiders sold a total of 692,159 shares of company stock valued at $104,536,012 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

