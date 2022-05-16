Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$4.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group to a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised Cronos Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.83.

TSE CRON opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -3.08. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$3.65 and a one year high of C$11.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 18.99.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

