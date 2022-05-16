Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.38.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.08 and a 52 week high of C$19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

In other news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

