Raymond James Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.67.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$17.04 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$12.95 and a 12 month high of C$50.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

