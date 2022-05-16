CIBC Trims Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Target Price to C$63.50

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$70.50 to C$63.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DCBO. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$130.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.05.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Docebo has a 1-year low of C$37.57 and a 1-year high of C$117.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.95.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.