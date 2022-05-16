BMO Capital Markets Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$25.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.36. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$13.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.88.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

