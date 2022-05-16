BMO Capital Markets Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$184.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTC.A. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a C$208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$225.82.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

TSE CTC.A opened at C$175.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$183.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.49. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$163.70 and a 12 month high of C$213.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.