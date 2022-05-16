Scotiabank Cuts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$19.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.38.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.76 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.08 and a one year high of C$19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 25,000 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$462,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,313,134.04.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

