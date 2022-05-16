Royal Bank of Canada Trims Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Target Price to C$7.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Dialogue Health Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

CARE opened at C$4.02 on Friday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$13.62.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

