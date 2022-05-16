Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.79.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.01 and a 12-month high of C$8.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$802.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

