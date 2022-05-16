CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.13.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$59.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$53.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$245,742.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,495,228.69. Also, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$410,243.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,502,682.10.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

