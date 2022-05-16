Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 690 ($8.51) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $14.38 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.