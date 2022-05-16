Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 690 ($8.51) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $14.38 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

