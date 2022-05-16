Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 318.75 ($3.93).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 281.20 ($3.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.99. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Tesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.