Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 224.88 ($2.77).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 141.70 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 193.91. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.24).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

