Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 240 ($2.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. Norcros has a 1-year low of GBX 211 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 351.32 ($4.33). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78.
