Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 88.5% in April

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $38.72 on Monday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th.
