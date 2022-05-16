Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 88.5% in April

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $38.72 on Monday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.