Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STB. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($22.44) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($23.41) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.55).

STB stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($12.95) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 1,005 ($12.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($17.51). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,195.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,265.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.51) per share. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

