Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) PT Lowered to $12.00 at TD Securities

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $426.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -56.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Absolute Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

