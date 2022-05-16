Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 158.60 ($1.96) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £673.83 million and a PE ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.67. Warehouse REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 134.80 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.19).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

