Zacks Investment Research Lowers AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.21.

ADTH stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at about $4,975,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

