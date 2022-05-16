Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.94% and a negative net margin of 78.26%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

