Head to Head Comparison: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) vs. ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.40 $365.15 million $8.82 5.26 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 19.71% 42.41% 11.30% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Callon Petroleum and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 1 4 3 0 2.25 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $74.63, indicating a potential upside of 60.90%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I (Get Rating)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

