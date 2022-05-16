So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) vs. BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Financial Comparison

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for So-Young International and BlueCity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00

So-Young International currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 782.35%. BlueCity has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than BlueCity.

Volatility and Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueCity has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and BlueCity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $265.58 million 0.41 -$1.32 million ($0.01) -101.90 BlueCity $168.94 million 0.28 -$48.59 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than BlueCity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -0.48% 1.36% 1.03% BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67%

Summary

So-Young International beats BlueCity on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile (Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 6,900 medical aesthetic service providers and 4,200 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

BlueCity Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

