Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

AEZS opened at $0.25 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEZS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

