Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 910 ($11.22).

LON WKP opened at GBX 662 ($8.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -9.82. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 592.50 ($7.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 979 ($12.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 667.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 761.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

