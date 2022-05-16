StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.03 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $397,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
