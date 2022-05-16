StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.03 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $397,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

