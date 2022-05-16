Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 830,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

