Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

ADV stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $12.89.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 55,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $303,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 244,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,267,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

