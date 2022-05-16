Critical Comparison: Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) & Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) and Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Can-Fite BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -3,281.45% -51.08% -41.69% Can-Fite BioPharma -1,478.90% -145.21% -88.04%

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Can-Fite BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $9.20 million 514.42 -$453.81 million ($9.36) -8.88 Can-Fite BioPharma $850,000.00 27.79 -$12.61 million ($0.69) -1.26

Can-Fite BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Can-Fite BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Can-Fite BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 1 10 0 2.91 Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus price target of $163.40, indicating a potential upside of 96.58%. Given Ascendis Pharma A/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ascendis Pharma A/S is more favorable than Can-Fite BioPharma.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Can-Fite BioPharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia. In addition, the company develops TransCon toll like receptors 7/8 agonist for intratumoral delivery; and TransCon IL-2 ß/g for systemic delivery. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. It also develops Namodenoson that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company develops commercial predictive biomarker blood test kit for A3AR. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has license and collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and collaboration agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

