Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) vs. BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Critical Contrast

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BlackSky Technology and Ubiquiti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ubiquiti has a consensus target price of $279.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Ubiquiti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -279.70% -79.48% Ubiquiti 29.21% -57,441.32% 58.25%

Risk and Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Ubiquiti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 4.56 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 7.63 $616.58 million $8.55 28.03

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats BlackSky Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology (Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

