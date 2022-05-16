NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $572.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

