American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOT.UN. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.72.

Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$3.77 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

