National Bankshares Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$80.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. TD Securities decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$85.05.
IAG opened at C$64.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$72.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.46. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$58.70 and a 52-week high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.
iA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
