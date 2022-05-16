BMO Capital Markets Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$89.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.05.

TSE:IAG opened at C$64.81 on Friday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$58.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

