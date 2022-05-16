Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$210.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating and a C$210.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$211.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$176.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$156.61 and a 1-year high of C$190.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$182.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$173.71.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.