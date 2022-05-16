Scotiabank Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$160.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$196.25.

Shares of GSY opened at C$112.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$153.78. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$97.63 and a 12-month high of C$218.35.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that goeasy will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

