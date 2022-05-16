Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOM.U. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.69.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$17.20 on Thursday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.56 and a 1-year high of C$22.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$641.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.