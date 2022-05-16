Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.37 on Thursday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.29 and a 12-month high of C$18.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 12.51%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$99,570.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at C$910,622.92. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,537 in the last 90 days.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

