CIBC Lowers GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$61.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.33.

TSE GDI opened at C$43.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.83. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$433.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$432.08 million. Research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$55.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,120. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at C$20,474,532.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

