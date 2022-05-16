CIBC Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$225.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating and a C$210.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$211.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$176.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$182.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$173.71. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$156.61 and a 1 year high of C$190.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.