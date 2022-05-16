TD Securities Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$215.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$196.25.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$97.63 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$153.78.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

