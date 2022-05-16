Stifel Nicolaus Cuts GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$60.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GDI. Cormark upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.33.

GDI stock opened at C$43.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$41.00 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$433.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$432.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,120. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at C$20,474,532.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

