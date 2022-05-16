BMO Capital Markets Trims Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Target Price to C$44.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:GCG.A opened at C$31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$835.84 million and a PE ratio of 4.52. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$29.50 and a 52 week high of C$46.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.08.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.