goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$155.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$196.25.

GSY opened at C$112.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$125.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$97.63 and a 52 week high of C$218.35.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

