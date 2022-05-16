goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Lowered to C$180.00 at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of goeasy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$196.25.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$112.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$125.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$153.78. goeasy has a one year low of C$97.63 and a one year high of C$218.35.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

