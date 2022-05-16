Raymond James Raises Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$10.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HWX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TSE HWX opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.15. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$3.39 and a 1 year high of C$7.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$70.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

