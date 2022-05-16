iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$86.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$85.05.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$64.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$58.70 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.46. The stock has a market cap of C$6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

