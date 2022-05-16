Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.01) to GBX 3,900 ($48.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.57).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,304.50 ($40.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,772.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,379.81. The firm has a market cap of £44.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.61).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.32), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($2,952,174.82).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

